What next for Burmans after the battle for Religare

"Health insurance is an under-penetrated sector in India despite IRDAI's efforts and Ayushman Bharat. There will be more efforts by the regulators and authorities in the coming years to enhance penetration which may result in changes in the business model of health insurance, but the market is definitely attractive. In terms of growth capital requirements, health insurers may need less infusion than life insurance business. A number of public listings of insurers are expected to happen which may bring in the required growth capital and transparency. This would make health insurance business including that of Care Health a long-term value accretive one," said Doshi.