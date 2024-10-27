Business blues: New company formation hits the skids

A majority of new companies get incorporated at a paid-up capital level of up to ₹1 lakh. In the last six calendar years, amid an increase in the total number of companies being registered, there has also been an increase in the share of companies with a paid-up capital of up to ₹1 lakh—from about 72% in 2019 to about 83% in 2024. However, a matter of concern is that, in the bands of higher paid-up capital, where the business intent is bigger and more serious, the number of new companies has either tapered or declined between 2022 to 2024.