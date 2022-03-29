Business travel lives again, as many are hitting the road

Aside from standard business travel, other factors are also helping drive increased movement. For one, conferences that haven’t taken place with in-person attendees for two years are back on, like the World Economic Forum in Davos, which was moved to May, and South by Southwest, which took place earlier this month. Moreover, the many workers who have now gone remote are going to have to return to the office occasionally for meetings, according to a recent letter from American Express’s chief executive. The sentiment has been repeated by other workers and managers.