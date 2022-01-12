Businesses face interest liability in certain cases while filing returns late

NEW DELHI : Businesses with self-assessment tax liability face interest payment obligation when they file tax return for FY21 as per the revised due date, experts and industry representatives said.

Although the due date for filing the return of income for assessment year 2021–22 (return for FY21 income) is extended, taxpayers having a self-assessment tax liability exceeding ₹100,000 will be liable to pay interest under section 234A of the Income Tax Act from the expiry of the original due dates, said a statement from PwC.

Industry representatives also said that in the case of many businesses, interest liability is yet to be worked out. The extension of the due dates for filing tax returns and audit reports for FY21 announced by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Tuesday comes as a breather but deadlines falling in March leads to work pressure in the last month of the fiscal, said a statement from industry chamber PHDCCI.

In most cases as the tax liabilities have not been worked out for year 2020-21, taxes will need to be paid with interest under section 234B and 234A of the Income Tax Act resulting in huge aggregate interest liability of 24%, the PHDCCI statement said quoting its direct tax committee chair Mukul Bagla.

Also, other statutory compliances and assessment proceedings under Income Tax Act need to get completed by 31 March, 2022 and all deadlines will lie together resulting in work pressures in the month of March, 2022, the statement said.

“After the spread of the Covid virus in the first week of January, all the offices have witnessed 10-20% attendance. In such a scenario, it was not possible to complete tax audits by 15 January and do other compliance subsequently. The extension of the due dates comes as a breather to corporates and tax consultants, the PHDCCI statement said quoting Bagla.

