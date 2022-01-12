Businesses face interest liability in certain cases while filing returns late

Industry representatives also said that in the case of many businesses, interest liability is yet to be worked out. The extension of the due dates for filing tax returns and audit reports for FY21 announced by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Tuesday comes as a breather but deadlines falling in March leads to work pressure in the last month of the fiscal, said a statement from industry chamber PHDCCI.

