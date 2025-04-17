Here's why businesses will have to file financial statements in a new format
SummaryThe Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is set to implement a new accounting standard requiring companies to classify their financials into operating, investing, and financing categories. This aims to improve clarity and transparency in financial reporting starting April 2027.
Indian businesses will soon have to present their financial statements in a new way to help investors and regulators quickly assess their performance and financial health, two persons informed about the development said. The attempt to make financial statements more relevant, transparent and uniform will apply to all listed companies as well as large unlisted firms.