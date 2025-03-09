BWH Hotels eyes growth in India with 100 properties in 5-7 years
SummaryBWH Hotels plans to expand in India with 21 new hotel constructions, focusing on quality and brand reputation. Targeting secondary markets, the company aims to enhance business travel and meet rising accommodation demand, projecting to reach 100 hotels in the country within 5-7 years.
Mid-market hotel operator BWH Hotels, which manages brands like Best Western Hotels & Resorts and SureStay Hotels, is expanding its footprint in India with a pipeline of 21 new hotels in the next two years. Larry Cuculic, the company’s global president and CEO, who was in India for the recently concluded hospitality conference HOPE 2025, said in an exclusive interview with Mint that all its upcoming properties will be new constructions—a strategic shift to enhance brand reputation and guest experience.