BWH Hotels eyes growth in India with 100 properties in 5-7 years

Mid-market hotel operator BWH Hotels, which manages brands like Best Western Hotels & Resorts and SureStay Hotels, is expanding its footprint in India with a pipeline of 21 new hotels in the next two years. Larry Cuculic, the company’s global president and CEO, who was in India for the recently concluded hospitality conference HOPE 2025, said in an exclusive interview with Mint that all its upcoming properties will be new constructions—a strategic shift to enhance brand reputation and guest experience.