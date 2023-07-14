BYD Co proposes $1 billion investment in India to establish electric car and battery manufacturing partnership2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 01:25 PM IST
China's BYD Co has proposed a $1 billion investment in India to establish manufacturing facilities for electric vehicles and batteries. BYD plans to collaborate with a local company in India for this venture and aims to establish a comprehensive range of electric vehicles in the country.
China's BYD Co has recently presented a noteworthy proposition to invest $1 billion in India, aiming to establish manufacturing facilities for electric vehicles and batteries. According to Reuters, BYD Co plans to collaborate with a local company in India for this venture.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×