The company, renowned for its Blade batteries and electric vehicles (EVs), has outlined its ambitions to gradually increase production to 100,000 EVs per year in India over the course of a few years. Initially, the company is expected to ship vehicle components for assembly within the country as it endeavors to establish a robust supply chain. Reportedly, the investment proposal put forth by BYD and Megha entails the establishment of charging stations across India, as well as the construction of research and development facilities and training centers.