China’s electric-vehicle leader BYD isn’t hitting any speed traps—at least on the revenue side. But cost pressures and a slowing Chinese economy could let some air out its tires before long.

The Warren Buffett-backed Chinese auto maker on Tuesday reported an impressive 36% year-over-year increase in revenue last quarter. The company has benefited from an electric-vehicle boom in China.

Sales of new-energy vehicles, including plug-in hybrids, nearly tripled in 2021, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. BYD—the top-selling brand in the country—likewise sold three times as many new-energy vehicles last year compared with 2020. The company had around a fifth of China’s new-energy car market last quarter, according to Goldman Sachs, compared with 13.4% a year earlier.

BYD’s net profit, however, fell 27% from a year earlier for the three months ended December. Partly that’s due to lower profit from its handset component business and some one-offs such as impairment losses and asset revaluation. But its gross profit margin in the quarter was also 3.7 percentage points lower than the year earlier, according to Goldman Sachs, probably due to rising raw material costs.

That could continue to be an issue this year. Prices of materials including lithium and nickel have skyrocketed. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has further exacerbated the problem. And the chip shortage continues to be an issue that could drag production down, especially with the recent resurgence of Covid-19 in China.

Another uncertainty is whether a slowing Chinese economy will eventually hit demand. EVs did well last year despite a sluggish overall car market as more buyers switched from gasoline cars. The flare-ups of Covid-19, especially as it leads to lockdowns of big cities like Shanghai, may also hurt car sales.

BYD’s share price has dropped 16% this year, after a stellar performance in the previous two years—reflecting such worries. Other Chinese EV stocks have also fallen.

China’s car sales in the first two months of 2022 slowed from the peak levels of late 2021 but remained at high levels. Partly that’s because buyers rushed to buy late last year ahead of EV subsidy cuts. The purchase subsidy will be completely gone after this year.

After moving at top speed in the past couple of years, China’s EV market may slow down a bit this year—that seems likely to affect BYD too.

BYD has managed to raise the prices of its cars twice this year, which helped soften the blow of cost increases. Another saving grace is that higher gasoline prices have boosted the relative attractiveness of EVs. The company’s management remained upbeat in its earnings call Wednesday, targeting sales of at least 1.5 million new-energy cars in China this year—more than double last year’s sales, according to Citi.

With strong revenue growth, structural tailwinds from the EV transition and a firm grip on its leading market position, BYD may still come out ahead of its rivals.

