New Delhi: Chinese electric vehicle (EV) giant BYD is eyeing double-digit sales growth in India in 2026, as it looks to get its vehicles certified locally to meet the country's regulatory norms and remove import limits on its cars.
BYD eyes double-digit growth in India as it pushes for local certification
SummaryAccording to Indian laws, a carmaker can sell their models that are homologated outside India but with a limit of 2,500 units/year. Homologation is the official approval process in which a testing agency determines whether the car meets a country's regulatory standards and is fit to run on roads.
New Delhi: Chinese electric vehicle (EV) giant BYD is eyeing double-digit sales growth in India in 2026, as it looks to get its vehicles certified locally to meet the country's regulatory norms and remove import limits on its cars.
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