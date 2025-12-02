BYD surges 80% to become one of India’s top five EV makers as import limits ease, footprint expands
Summary
Two factors contributed to BYD’s growth. First, the company is expanding its footprint in the country. Between 2023 and 2025, its total outlets have nearly doubled to 47. Second, import limits have eased on some of its models as they have been homologated.
NEW DELHI : On the back of an almost 80% surge in sales this year so far, Chinese carmaker BYD has jumped to the fifth spot in India’s electric vehicle (EV) pecking order and is revving for more.
