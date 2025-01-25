Mint Explainer: Aakash’s AoA feud—Manipal vs Blackstone and the fight for control
Summary
- At stake is Aakash’s governance and future funding, as its Articles of Association become the centre of a high-stakes legal battle. The outcome could reshape the company's stability and shareholder influence
Aakash Educational Services, once a prized acquisition for Byju's, now finds itself mirroring its parent company’s turmoil. At the heart of the crisis is a fierce legal standoff between shareholders, Ranjan Pai’s Manipal Group, and minority stakeholders, including private equity giant Blackstone and the Chaudhary family, Aakash’s original promoters.