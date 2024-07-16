Companies
Mint Explainer: NCLT admits insolvency plea against Byju’s. Here’s what it means
Mansi Verma 5 min read 16 Jul 2024, 07:54 PM IST
Summary
- The NCLT has admitted an insolvency plea against Byju’s, which could result in founder and CEO Byju Raveendran losing control of the company. An insolvency professional will take over management. What are the other implications?
Byju’s, once India's most celebrated startup, has been grappling with an escalating financial crisis, facing mounting legal battles with creditors amid a severe cash crunch.
