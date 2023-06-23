Byju's in talks with global investors who quit board to reconsider decision: Report2 min read 23 Jun 2023, 04:49 PM IST
Board members representing Peak XV Partners, earlier known as Sequoia Capital India, Prosus and Chan Zuckerberg Initiative stepped down recently without giving a reason, in a setback for Byju's, which was valued last year at $22 billion.
Byju's is asking three global investors to reconsider their decision to quit its board, three sources with direct knowledge of the situation said, as the education technology firm wrestles with the fallout of its auditor's resignation, according to a report by news agency Reuters.
