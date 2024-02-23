Companies
Byju’s investors unanimously vote to oust founders, revamp board
Ranjani Raghavan , Sneha Shah 6 min read 23 Feb 2024, 08:23 PM IST
Summary
- At an EGM called by investors in Byju’s, participating shareholders unanimously voted for a change in leadership
- Byju’s says the resolutions are invalid without at least one founder-director present at the EGM
- On Thursday, a consortium of investors moved the NCLT against Byju’s rights issue
MUMBAI : The emergency meeting called by Byju’s investors began with chaos but turned out as expected: with shareholders voting to oust CEO Byju Raveendran and revamp the board, and the online tutor dismissing the resolutions as invalid.
