Byju’s lenders: US-based Glas Trust not included in insolvency panel, says report

  • US-based Glas Trust has reportedly been removed from Byju's insolvency panel. The ed-tech company, previously valued at $22 billion, is currently facing significant challenges.

Written By Riya R Alex
Updated4 Sep 2024, 10:02 PM IST
Byju’s founder Byju Raveendran.
Byju’s founder Byju Raveendran.(AFP)

US-based Glas Trust is not part of a panel in charge of the insolvency proceedings of ed-tech company Byju's and will need to give an explanation on the $1 billion claim of lenders it represents, according to a report by Reuters citing documents and three sources.

Byju's was a Bengaluru-based ed-tech giant and a favourite of global investors. It was valued at $22 billion in 2022. The company is currently facing insolvency due to its dispute with US lenders. Byju’s rose to fame by offering online training courses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

Also Read | Byju’s bankruptcy: Tribunal defers decision on plea by edtech firm’s US lender

According to the report, Pankaj Srivastava, the insolvency officer had informed Glas in a letter on September 1 that a majority of the lenders it was representing have no business rights left as part of agreements with Byju's, and it cannot stake a claim.

This was a setback for US lenders and hence the insolvency panel has been reconstituted without Glas Trust, the report said quoting three sources with direct knowledge of the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Additionally, Srivastava has asked Glas Trust to explain its stance and "provide supportive documents" in the letter in September, according to the report citing the letter, which is not in the public domain but is reviewed by Reuters.

Also Read | SC stays tribunal order allowing BCCI settlement with Byju’s pending appeal

US term loan lenders have released a joint statement on Wednesday, September 4 and informed the decision of not including Glas Trust in the insolvency panel "is completely wrong in law and in fact,” the report said.

Byju's troubles

Bengaluru-based ed-tech company Byju's was started in 2011. The company has been facing various challenges for some time, from boardroom exits and criticism of delayed financial results to the resignation of the auditor.

 

Also Read | Court official excludes US lenders from Byju’s creditors committee: Report

Mint reported earlier that the National Company Law Tribunal had deferred its decision on a plea by Glas Trust that requested a stay on further meetings of the committee of creditors appointed in Byju’s insolvency case. Reportedly, Glas Trust had provided a $1.2-billion Term Loan B to the Byju’s.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Sep 2024, 10:02 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesByju’s lenders: US-based Glas Trust not included in insolvency panel, says report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    NTPC

    405.00
    03:48 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    -1.3 (-0.32%)

    Tata Steel

    151.30
    03:58 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    -0.8 (-0.53%)

    Bharat Electronics

    298.90
    03:59 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    1.7 (0.57%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    135.65
    03:57 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    -1.3 (-0.95%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

    4,776.40
    03:59 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    320.9 (7.2%)

    B E M L

    4,109.20
    03:55 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    257.4 (6.68%)

    Indigo Paints

    1,540.20
    03:58 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    89.95 (6.2%)

    Prestige Estates Projects

    1,880.00
    03:29 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    94.9 (5.32%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,639.00626.00
      Chennai
      73,210.00-160.00
      Delhi
      72,638.00-661.00
      Kolkata
      73,782.001,198.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue