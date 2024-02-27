Byju’s likely to go ahead with rights issue after NCLT defers verdict
The National Company Law Tribunal has sought written submissions in three days from Byju’s and its investors, who had sought a stay against the company’s $200-million rights issue
MUMBAI, BENGALURU : The National Company Law Tribunal on Tuesday deferred its verdict on a case filed by investors against Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd, the parent company of Byju’s, to next week. This, in effect, paves the way for the beleaguered edtech firm to go ahead with its $200-million rights issue, which closes on Wednesday.