Byju’s promoters have sold shares worth $408.53 million since 2015: Report2 min read 04 Jul 2023, 09:37 PM IST
Since 2015, founder and CEO Byju Raveendran individually sold 29,306 shares worth $3.28 million.
Byju's CEO Raveendran, co-founders Divya Gokulnath and Riju Ravindran, the promoters of the beleaguered edtech major, have together sold shares worth about $408.53 million in 40 secondary transactions since 2015, according to research and data platform PrivateCircle.
