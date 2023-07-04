comScore
Byju's promoters have sold shares worth $408.53 million since 2015: Report
Byju's CEO Raveendran, co-founders Divya Gokulnath and Riju Ravindran, the promoters of the beleaguered edtech major, have together sold shares worth about $408.53 million in 40 secondary transactions since 2015, according to research and data platform PrivateCircle.

PrivateCircle used the closest available primary share price and analysed various public data sources to arrive at the findings, in cases where the secondary share price was not available. 

“Byju's promoters have put the entire secondary sale proceeds back into the business to scale it up further over the years," a spokesperson for the company told business daily ET in response to a query on the secondary share sales.

Since 2015, Byju's Raveendran individually sold 29,306 shares worth $3.28 million, whereas his wife and co-founder Divya Gokulnath sold 64,565 shares worth $29.40 million, and brother Riju Ravindran sold 337,911 shares worth $375.83 million.

The investors that participated in Byju’s secondary transactions included Silver Lake Partners, Blackrock, T Rowe Price, Chan Zuckerberg, Owl Ventures, Naspers, Times Internet, Lightspeed Ventures, Proxima Beta, Naspers Ventures, General Atlantic and Alkeon.

Mint recently reported that the resignation of Deloitte Haskins & Sells Llp as the auditor of Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd, which ran the online learning platform, exposed a gap in the regulatory framework for auditors.

The oversight of audit regulator National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) extends only to statutory auditors of listed companies, banks, insurers, power utilities, and large unlisted public limited companies but excludes private limited companies, no matter how big they are, according to sources who spoke to Mint. Hence, NFRA faces a challenge in looking into the issue of auditor resignation in this case and concerns around the delay in financial reporting.

Updated: 04 Jul 2023, 09:37 PM IST
