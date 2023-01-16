Byju’s rolls out virtual sales plan amid concerns

Mohit said Byju’s sales team only reaches out to people who have downloaded the product. “We are unable to reach 50% of our users. We want to reach out to the hinterlands to tier - 5 and 6 cities. We believe education cannot be done without technology, and we have just started." According to him, it’s a lot easier to remove the barrier of digital infrastructure in the country than physical infrastructure. “The newly introduced sales model is far more rigorous, entirely remote and includes a centralized tech-driven audit process that ensures all sales are triple-checked… The company has introduced multiple checks to verify customers’ intent and consent to purchase," the company said. Once a user downloads Byju’s application, interested customers have to give their consent after reading the terms and conditions on the customer consent screen on a custom mobile app. The order verification team then revalidates the consent and double-checks if the customer agrees to make the purchase. The customer gives another consent on this app upon which the sale is closed.