Byju's secures over 50% votes to increase authorized share capital; to offer fresh shares to new investors
Securing a majority vote to increase authorized share capital means Byju's can issue fresh shares to new investors, helping it to raise $200 million through a rights issue at a 99% cut from its peak valuation of $22 bn achieved in 2022, which has been a subject of intense scrutiny and legal battles.
Byju's board will make an offer of renounced shares to existing shareholders who did not participate in the rights issue to avoid further dilution to their shareholding, the company said in a letter to shareholders on Friday. This development comes after the company secured more than 50% votes to increase the authorized share capital.