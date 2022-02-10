India's biggest ed-tech company Byju's has said it'll expand its free education programme to cover 1 crore students in rural areas by 2025, news agency PTI reported. The announcement comes after the ed-tech giant's earlier target for roping in 50 lakh students by 2025, of 34 lakh students have already been covered, Byju's co-founder Divya Gokulnath said. For this Byju's has tied up with 128 NGOs.

"Education for All was launched about 15 months back, but most of the students were onboarded in the last 12 months. When we started, we kept a target of 5 million students by 2025. The response has been phenomenal, and we revised the target to 10 million by 2025," said Gokulnath.

Under this programme, Byju's provides its app on a device to students through which they can study online. The programme has so far reached students who have stopped going to school or never went or are first-generation learners. The app has also been launched in 11 regional languages.

With the aim to ensure access to quality education, NITI Aayog has partnered with Byju's to provide children from 112 aspirational districts of the country free access to its learning programmes.

The collaboration will feature two main components:

1) BYJU’S Career-Plus programme, under Aakash+BYJU’S, will identify and provide high-quality test prep coaching to 3,000 meritorious students of classes 11 and 12 who aspire to appear for NEET and JEE.

2) A voluntary programme for children of school-going age, classes 6-12, who can opt-in to receive scholastic content from BYJU’S Learning App for 3 years, under its social impact initiative, education for all.

Meanwhile, Byju’s, which is India’s most valuable startup, is in advanced discussions to go public through a merger with one of Churchill Capital’s special-purpose acquisition companies, news agency Bloomberg had reported last month.

With PTi inputs

