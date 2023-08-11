Cafe Coffee Day insolvency: NCLAT Chennai stays the case, hearing scheduled for September2 min read 11 Aug 2023, 02:41 PM IST
NCLT stays insolvency case against Cafe Coffee Day by NCLT Bengaluru; hearing scheduled for September 20.
The Chennai Bench of National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has stayed the admission of corporate insolvency case brought by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Bengaluru against the the coffee chain firm, Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) on Friday.
