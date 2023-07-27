Cafe Coffee Day parent's bankruptcy: What's brewing at Cafe Coffee Global? All about coffee day enterprises' troubles3 min read 27 Jul 2023, 04:59 PM IST
Coffee Day Enterprises, the parent company of Cafe Coffee Day, is facing financial difficulties and has been admitted for insolvency proceedings by the National Company Law Tribunal. The company is awaiting a formal order and plans to take legal action. The stock fell over 19% following the news.
Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, which primarily manages cafe chain outlets under the Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) brand, is experiencing financial difficulties and is in the news for rumoured bankruptcy.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×