Coffee Day SEBI episode

The capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) assessed the company a fine of ₹26 crore in January 2023. The penalty was levied because the proceeds from subsidiaries was diverted to a business connected to the promoters. In its 43-page judgement, Sebi determined that funds worth 3,535 crore were diverted from seven subsidiaries of Coffee Day Enterprises to Mysore Amalgamated Coffee Estates Ltd, a company connected to Coffee Day Enterprises proprietors.