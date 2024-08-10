When fashion’s fickleness put paid to Arvind’s denim dreams

The year was 1979, and Sanjay Lalbhai was stepping into a family business that was teetering on the brink of collapse. The Arvind Group, once a textile powerhouse, was now grappling with the rise of power looms that had rendered its old mills obsolete, forcing many to shut down. Armed with a management degree from the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management, the 30-year-old scion decided to take a bold gamble: he would pivot the company toward a product that was barely known in India but was fast becoming a global sensation—denim.