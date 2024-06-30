Can $1 billion turn startup Scale AI into an AI data juggernaut?
SummaryThe data-management company’s field chief technology officer, Vijay Karunamurthy, details its AI strategy in a world where data is becoming king.
Scale AI, an artificial-intelligence startup focused on data, raised a $1 billion venture round from prominent investors in late May, elevating the company in the hypercompetitive AI race. But with a nearly $14 billion valuation, expectations are high for the eight-year-old company.