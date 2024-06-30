Can $1 billion turn startup Scale AI into an AI data juggernaut?

Karunamurthy: As those models get more powerful and can store more knowledge and reasoning, the amount of data it takes to saturate that model increases exponentially. That data needs to be diverse. We often now are being asked to power sophisticated data sets about how the world around us works. How do you answer a question about this table? Will the coffee stay in this cup if it tilts at a certain angle? That’s really important if we’re going to get robots to interact with the world around us. But the data is still lacking. Even if you believe we’re still far off from AGI, there’s still going to be advancements in the next few years with embodied agents able to use robotic arms or hands around a physical environment.