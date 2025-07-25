Can Airbnb redefine travel again?

Bob Hanlon, who runs pizza tours in New York, is part of the vision. The idea to offer tours came to him during a 2018 pizza crawl in Brooklyn. “One of the pizza bakers came out and asked us if we were on a professional food tour," he said. “That was kind of a lightbulb moment." He then turned to Airbnb to get started. It isn’t a huge profit center for him—he still maintains a separate marketing business on the side. But it is personally rewarding, he said. It adds personality to the Airbnb brand; it isn’t something a traveler might find so easily elsewhere.