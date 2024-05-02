Can biotech startups upstage Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk?

Big pharma’s response has been to focus on marketing and distribution, and outsource much of the innovating to the biotech sector. In 2023, 57% of all new drugs approved in America originated at small companies, up from 40% eight years earlier. The upstarts are responsible for more than three in four new clinical trials in the early stages and two in three late-stage ones (see chart 3). Kasim Kutay, chief executive of Novo Holdings, which owns a controlling stake in Novo Nordisk and interests in other health-care firms of all sizes, believes that nimbler biotech firms’ singular focus on a particular disease area may give them better odds of success in drug development compared with sprawling big pharma.