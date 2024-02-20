Companies
Can Dara unshackle Uber in India?
Sumant Banerji 13 min read 20 Feb 2024, 05:50 PM IST
Summary
- The CEO of Uber, Dara Khosrowshahi, has big plans for India. However, the company is contending with an ever-shifting regulatory landscape, ambitious challengers and a bleeding balance sheet.
New Delhi: On Wednesday, Dara Khosrowshahi, 54, will touch down in Bengaluru for his third visit to India since taking over as the head of Uber in 2017. It isn’t the most auspicious of times for the company, which is battling many challenges in India. The most recent, if relatively minor one, is a tiff with cab drivers in Pune, who have been demanding that the company—and its rivals—charge the higher fares set by the local regional transport authority in January this year. The irate drivers had threatened to go on an indefinite strike if fares are not hiked.
