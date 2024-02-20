Can Dara unshackle Uber in India?

New Delhi: On Wednesday, Dara Khosrowshahi, 54, will touch down in Bengaluru for his third visit to India since taking over as the head of Uber in 2017. It isn’t the most auspicious of times for the company, which is battling many challenges in India. The most recent, if relatively minor one, is a tiff with cab drivers in Pune, who have been demanding that the company—and its rivals—charge the higher fares set by the local regional transport authority in January this year. The irate drivers had threatened to go on an indefinite strike if fares are not hiked.