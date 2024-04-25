Companies
Can electric cars electrify muted IT firms in a dull year?
Shouvik Das 7 min read 25 Apr 2024, 06:36 AM IST
Summary
- Automotive clients account for up to 35% of IT services' manufacturing clients
- India's top IT firms thus clearly draw meaningful revenue from carmakers around the world
- With the advent of electric and tech-laden cars, IT's reliance on automotive revenue is now rising
New Delhi: Auto companies may yet smoothen the bumps for Indian IT services in FY24, a year that has so far been one of the worst in the $253-billion industry's history.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less