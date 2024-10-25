Can Google or Huawei stymie Apple’s march towards $4trn?

Samsung has long craved a bite out of Apple’s business. Its latest high-end phones were early to use Google’s Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance search, photo-editing and other tasks. Gemini, whose co-creator just shared a Nobel prize, slots in neatly with the Android operating system, also designed by Google and made available to Samsung and others on an open-source basis. But not as neatly as it does in Google’s own Pixels, which integrate Gemini not just with Android but also with its custom-made mobile chips. Apple has historically relied on a similar fusion of hardware and its operating system, iOS. But it has largely eschewed AI model-making and, in a departure from its habitual control-freakery, has chosen instead to rely on outside help for a critical technology. Apple Intelligence, an AI assistant which it will begin rolling out within days courtesy of OpenAI, creator of ChatGPT, thus risks offering a choppier user experience than Pixels do.