Can India build $100 billion revenue tech companies? Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu says: ‘I will tell you…’

  • Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu questions the potential for $100 billion tech companies in India, emphasizing revenue growth over valuation.

Riya R Alex
Published11 Nov 2024, 03:20 PM IST
Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu emphasises the need to create $100 billion revenue-generating companies.
Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu emphasises the need to create $100 billion revenue-generating companies.

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu has questioned the possibility of creating $100 billion revenue-generating tech companies in India. According to Vembu, India requires many companies that generate over $100 billion in revenue to raise people's living standards.

“Can we build $100 billion (revenue, not valuation!) tech companies from India?

India needs a lot of them if we have to lift our people up. China has such world champions in plenty now, and they grew up in the last 20 years,” Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu wrote on X.

Also Read | Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu slams Freshworks for laying off 660 employees

He emphasised the need to focus on revenue growth rather than valuation and said the companies should be able to balance both short-term and long-term goals.

“I will tell you what won't get us there. What won't get us there is endless focus on valuation. What will take us there are visionary dreamers and builders who are in it for the long haul and are able to balance their long term vision while learning to pay the bills and keep the lights on short term,” Vembu said.

Also Read | Zoho CEO counters Mohandas Pai’s claims of Centre’s neglect towards South India

According to Vembu, a stock bubble often shifts a company's focus to short-term valuation concerns. A stock bubble is a period when the price of a stock is determined by speculation rather than its own value.

“Stock bubbles actually distract us from the goal because the focus shifts to optimising the valuation short term - and company managements start to obsess about getting the stock price up,” the Zoho CEO said.

“An extremely loose funding environment also distracts us because we never learn the discipline of paying the bills,” he added.

Also Read | Medical influencer calls Zoho CEO ‘health illiterate’

Goodhart's law

Vembu referred to Goodhart’s law and said that tech companies should focus on long-term valuation. According to Goodhart’s law, when a metric becomes a target, it becomes less effective as a measure.

“Valuation should be the long term outcome of a million things done right (along with a million other things that went wrong and taught us lessons along the way!) but when that valuation metric becomes the target, it becomes useless (Goodhart's Law),” he said on X.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Nov 2024, 03:20 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCan India build $100 billion revenue tech companies? Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu says: ‘I will tell you…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    NTPC share price

    392.45
    03:50 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -5.25 (-1.32%)

    Tata Motors share price

    804.75
    03:50 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -0.95 (-0.12%)

    ICICI Bank share price

    1,269.15
    03:41 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    9.8 (0.78%)

    Tata Steel share price

    144.95
    03:42 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -2.6 (-1.76%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Wipro share price

    572.25
    03:44 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    3.4 (0.6%)

    Federal Bank share price

    207.75
    03:29 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    1 (0.48%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    729.45
    03:42 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -3.6 (-0.49%)

    Page Industries share price

    47,349.95
    03:29 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -637.85 (-1.33%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Asian Paints share price

    2,542.65
    03:40 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -226.6 (-8.18%)

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,890.15
    03:43 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -165.65 (-8.06%)

    UPL share price

    515.10
    03:43 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -42.5 (-7.62%)

    Aarti Industries share price

    439.55
    03:43 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -35.2 (-7.41%)
    More from Top Losers

    Biocon share price

    348.85
    03:43 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    27.6 (8.59%)

    Borosil Renewables share price

    503.10
    03:40 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    37.5 (8.05%)

    ITI share price

    327.40
    03:40 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    23.8 (7.84%)

    Power Finance Corp share price

    481.60
    03:43 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    32.15 (7.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,775.00-600.00
      Chennai
      78,781.00-600.00
      Delhi
      78,933.00-600.00
      Kolkata
      78,785.00-600.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.