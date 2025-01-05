Can Jeff Bezos match Elon Musk in space?
- After 25 years, Blue Origin finally heads to orbit, and hopes to become a contender in the private space race
IT HAS BEEN a long time coming. Assuming there are no last-minute delays, then in the next few days Blue Origin, a firm run by Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s founder, will make the first launch of its New Glenn rocket from Cape Canaveral in Florida. If everything goes smoothly, then almost a quarter of a century after it was founded, Blue Origin will reach orbit for the first time—and the private space industry may have another contender.
