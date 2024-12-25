Can Lego remain the world’s coolest toymaker?

Over the past 20 years the company’s revenue has grown ten-fold, reaching DKr66bn ($9.7bn) in 2023 (see chart). A decade ago it became the world’s largest toymaker by revenue. Today its sales are greater than those of its two biggest rivals—Mattel, creator of Barbie, and Hasbro, maker of Nerf guns—combined. In 2023 it opened 147 shops around the world, taking its total to 1,031, and built factories in America and Vietnam. Sales in the first half of 2024 were up by 13%, year on year, even as the global toy market shrank. In 2004 the company was loss-making; in 2023 its net profit was DKr13bn, implying an enviable margin of nearly 20%.