Can Mohit Joshi catapult Tech Mahindra into the big league of Indian IT?
Summary
- With $6.27 billion in revenue, Tech Mahindra is by no means small. But unlike its peers—TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech and Wipro—Tech Mahindra isn’t well diversified when it comes to business verticals. Mohit Joshi, the company’s new CEO, has a turnaround idea. But is it good enough?
New Delhi: Mohit Joshi, 50, is a man on a mission. He wants to transform Tech Mahindra and make it one of India’s top-flight IT services companies. Joshi, who took over as the company’s chief executive officer (CEO) late in 2023, got down to the task quickly. He has chalked out multiple strategies around margin improvement, cost optimization, and cross-selling services to existing and new clients. At the same time, he is looking to widen Tech Mahindra’s business beyond its core domain, telecom, and drive growth in BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance), manufacturing, life sciences and other verticals.
The rejig at Tech Mahindra comes in the wake of a less-than-spectacular performance by the company, which has consistently punched below its weight. The company’s Q4 FY24 net profit crashed 40.9% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹661 crore due to a slowdown in key verticals. Net revenue for the full year declined 5% to $6.27 billion, while net profit plummeted 52.2% to $284 million, down from $598 million a year ago.
To be fair, the last 12 months have been tough for the industry as a whole. But Tech Mahindra suffered a margin decline far worse than its peers. The company’s Ebit margin fell from 11.2% in March 2023 to 7.4% in March 2024, a decline of 380 basis points (bps). TCS’s Ebit margin rose 151 bps, while Infosys suffered a 94 bps decline; LTIMindtree, meanwhile, saw a decline of 164 bps.
With $6.27 billion in revenue, Tech Mahindra is by no means small. “But Tech Mahindra does not command the kind of position that a company of such scale should have," said Yugal Joshi, partner at Everest Group, a consultancy. That is something the top-tier IT services companies are capable of and Tech Mahindra is now making a serious attempt to break into that league.