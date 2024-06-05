Can Mohit Joshi catapult Tech Mahindra into the big league of Indian IT?

But even as Tech Mahindra tries to expand its non-telecom verticals, telecom remains the heart of the company. “There’s no way we are going to defocus or deprioritize telecom," said Soneja. The company’s telecom business (telecom, communications and entertainment) marginally increased from $653 million in March 2022 to $668 million in March 2023 and decreased to $558 million in the quarter ended March 2024. For TCS it was $489 million in March 2022; $511 million in March 2023 and $486 million in March 2024. For Infosys, it was $548 million, $537 million and $561 million, respectively, in the same period. While Tech Mahindra will continue to grow the telecom business, if the turnaround plan succeeds, the sector’s overall share will reduce from the current 36% as other verticals become bigger.