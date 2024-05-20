Can Nvidia be dethroned? Meet the startups vying for its crown

Yet GPUs have their limitations, particularly when it comes to the speed with which data can be shuffled on and off them. Modern AI models run on large numbers of interconnected GPUs and memory chips. Moving data quickly between them is central to performance. When training very large AI models, some GPU cores may be idle as much as half of the time as they wait for data. Andrew Feldman, the boss of Cerebras, a startup based in Sunnyvale, California, likens it to the gridlock in a grocery store on the day before Thanksgiving. “Everybody’s in a queue, so there are blockages in the parking lot, there are blockages in the aisles, blockages at the checkout. That’s exactly what’s happening with a GPU."