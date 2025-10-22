Can Reddit keep its hot streak going?
Meghan Bobrowsky , Ann-Marie Alcántara , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 22 Oct 2025, 05:33 pm IST
Summary
The social site’s human-generated content is what keeps user growth and licensing revenue humming. Bots threaten that.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The internet is a mess right now. That’s been great news for Reddit—so far, at least.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story