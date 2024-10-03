Can Samsung get its mojo back?

The company is aware of the threats it faces. It has shaken up its leadership, replacing Kyung Kye-hyun, the boss of its chipmaking business, with Jun Young-hyun, who had previously run Samsung’s growing battery subsidiary, in May. And it has been investing to catch up with rivals. Samsung’s capital expenditure over its most recent four quarters amounted to $44bn, compared with $26bn for TSMC and $6bn for SK Hynix (see chart 3). Yet unlike those more focused firms, it is spending to fend off competitors on various fronts. The company’s integrated model has served it well over the decades. But it has its drawbacks, too.