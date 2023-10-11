Can Srinivasan turn India Cements around?
While Srinivasan is trying to pull the haemorrhaging company back from the brink, improving efficiency will be harder
Chennai: When India Cements Ltd (ICL) announced on 21 September that it had sold 73.75 acres of land in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district to rival UltraTech Cement Ltd for ₹70 crore, it surprised long-term cement industry watchers. After all, N. Srinivasan, vice-chairman and managing director of Chennai-based ICL, had in the past been at the forefront in thwarting any attempts by national cement players such as Gujarat Ambuja or UltraTech from entering or expanding into south India.