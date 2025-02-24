Mint Primer | Can the market tide over the earnings slump?
SummaryAdjusted net profit of the BSE-30 index increased 10% year-on-year, while that of the Nifty50 rose 8.8%. A large portion of the incremental growth in net profits of the Nifty50 index came from just two companies—Bharti Airtel and State Bank of India.
The Nifty50 index has tumbled 8% over the past six months. The Q3 results season offered little cheer, with multiple sectors witnessing muted topline growth amid domestic and global macro headwinds. Can Dalal Street overcome the near-term hiccups? Mint explains: