Can Warner Bros. Uncancel J.K. Rowling?
Erich Schwartzel ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 20 min read 24 Feb 2024, 05:48 PM IST
SummaryThe studio’s new boss, David Zaslav, sees his mission as salvaging a rocky relationship with the creator Harry Potter.
To Warner Bros., the Hollywood studio that brought Harry Potter to life in blockbuster movies and theme-park attractions around the world, J.K. Rowling may just as well have been wearing an invisibility cloak.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less