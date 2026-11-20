* BMO reviving US oil and gas investment banking operations, sources say

* Hiring Mizuho banker Ali Akbar to run rebuilt US energy practice, sources say

* BMO exited oil and gas investment banking outside Canada in late 2020

By David French

Advertisement

NEW YORK, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal is reviving its investment banking service to oil and gas companies in the United States, six years after it exited, and is hiring bankers from Mizuho Financial Group as part of the push, people familiar with the matter said.

The bank's investment banking arm, BMO Capital Markets, is hiring Ali Akbar to run its rebuilt U.S. energy practice, said the sources, who declined to be named discussing private information.

Focused on midstream companies and other energy infrastructure operators, Akbar is a veteran dealmaker with more than 25 years of investment banking experience, most recently at Mizuho and its Greenhill unit, and prior to that at RBC Capital Markets and Deutsche Bank, according to an online profile.

Advertisement

BMO is also poaching other energy bankers from Mizuho, who will join under Akbar next year, following a standard period known in the industry as gardening leave, the sources said. The identities of the other bankers could not be learned.

BMO and Mizuho declined comment.

The return of BMO to US oil and gas investment banking comes at a time when the American energy sector finds itself in rude health, buoyed by natural gas' critical role in power generation to support the build-out of artificial intelligence infrastructure, as well as the nation's stable operating environment away from conflict zones in Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

This has supported dealmaking activity, with operators acquiring to boost growth, and foreign buyers and non-traditional investors drawn in by the opportunity.

Advertisement

BMO pulled out of oil and gas investment banking outside of Canada in late 2020, at the end of a year where the COVID-19 pandemic decimated energy demand, crude prices turned negative for the first time in history, and dozens of U.S. oil and gas companies were forced to file for bankruptcy.

North America's energy market has shown signs of further interconnection in the last couple of years. Canadian pipeline companies continue to grow their substantial businesses south of the border, while U.S. energy producers are looking to Canada as prime shale sites in their home market dwindle.

(Reporting by David French in New York; editing by Echo Wang and Nick Zieminski)