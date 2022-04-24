Canada’s CDPQ eyes infra, energy transition opportunities in India

Given the long-term, patient nature of its capital, the pension fund wants to focus on building partnerships and platforms to invest and reinvest large sums of capital over long periods instead of investing in single assets. “Our core strategy is building partnerships where we can deploy constructive capital, which means that each investment we make brings long-term value to that business and to the planet. This also means that ESG and sustainability are fundamental pillars of our investment strategy. We want to build businesses for the long term, where we can put in meaningful governance, forge strong partnerships and alliances for sustainable growth, and ultimately create leaders in their respective sectors who can shape the future through thought leadership and impact," said Saurabh Agarwal, managing director, CDPQ India and managing director, infrastructure, South Asia and the Middle East.

