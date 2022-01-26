Canadian company to hire 2,000 IT professionals

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Toronto-Dominion Bank plans to hire more than 2,000 technology workers this year, more than six times the number added last year, pitting the lender against fintech firms in the war for talent.
Canada-based Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD Bank ) on Wednesday said it plans to hire more than 2,000 technology workers in 2022 with a specific focus on key skills in new technologies like cloud, dev ops, machine learning, and automation.
The hires come as the bank wants to become more digitally focusedand aims to drive investments in helping to power the future of banking for the customers.
Greg Keeley, senior executive vice president, platforms and technology, said as the bank continues to evolve the customer experience, growing and empowering skilled technology talent will be critical for the banks' overall strategy to become a forward-focused organization.
Keeley said the technology strategy at the bank includes the acceleration of public cloud-based technologies, which increase the speed of delivering new digital products and services to customers and enable colleagues to collaborate in new ways.
Keeley further said the bank is also working to train its current employees on the needed skills, and sees that emphasis on developing existing talent as part of its allure to recruits.
The bank, which has operations across Canada and along the US East Coast, is looking to add the workers throughout its geographic footprint, Keeley said.
The bank has also partnered with universities and organizations in tech networks to help with recruitment and ensure diversity in hiring.
Keeley said talent takes up about 30% of his time, and expects his division’s leaders to allocate the same amount of their time to the effort as well.
"It is undeniably an incredibly competitive landscape as financial services compete with Big Tech and Fintech for top talent in the industry," said Keeley. "As we continue to transform the Bank, our colleagues leading technology have a unique opportunity to practice their craft while deepening and broadening their expertise."
TD Bank is the 5th largest bank in North America by assets and serves more than 26 million customers around the globe. The Bank also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 15 million active online and mobile customers.
