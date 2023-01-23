Canara Bank Q3 net profit rises 92%; shares surge2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 12:36 PM IST
- Canara Bank shares were trading more than a per cent higher at ₹324 apiece on the BSE in afternoon deals
Canara Bank on Monday reported a 92% rise in net profit during the third quarter ended December 2022 at ₹2,881.5 crore as compared to ₹1,502 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Shares of Canara Bank were trading nearly a per cent higher at ₹324 apiece on the BSE in afternoon deals.
